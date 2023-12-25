LIVE TV
Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny moved to Arctic penal colony

Moscow, Russia Updated: Dec 25, 2023
File photo of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Photograph:(AFP)

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been moved to a penal colony in the Arctic 

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, has been moved to a penal colony in the Arctic, his spokeswoman said Monday (Dec 25). Navalny's whereabouts were not known for over two weeks. 

Spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that Navalny was tracked down to the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region, about 1,900 km northeast of Moscow. 

Taking to social media, Yarmysh said: "We have found Alexei Navalny. He is now in IK-3 in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. His lawyer visited him today. Alexei is doing well." 

Navalny's lawyer also managed to see him on Monday. 

Previously, Navalny's allies claimed that his lawyers had not seen him since December 6. Although they had been preparing for his expected transfer to a "special regime" colony, which is said to be the harshest grade in Russia's prison system, Navalny's disappearance raised global concern about his fate. 

"Many thanks to our supporters, activists, journalists and the media who are concerned about Alexei's fate and who do not get tired of writing about the situation," Navalny lawyer Ivan Zhdanov said. 

Zhdanov said his supporters sent 618 requests for information about the location of Navalny, who had been held at a penal colony 235 km east of Moscow.

