Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny can 'die any minute', say doctors

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Kremlin critic can 'die any minute' as a result of his rapidly deteriorating health, doctors warned on Saturday. They have urged immediate access to Navalny. He is on a hunger strike since March 31 to demand proper medical treatment for back pain and numbness in his legs and hands. He was jailed in February.

Navalny's personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva and three more doctors including cardiologist Yaroslav Ashikhmin have asked prison officials to grant them immediate access.

"Our patient can die any minute," Ashikhmin said on Facebook on Saturday, pointing to the opposition politician's high potassium levels and saying Navalny should be moved to intensive care.

"Fatal arrhythmia can develop any minute."

In August last year, Navalny survived poisoning with Novichok nerve agent. He has blamed the poisoning attempt on Kremlin.

'Alexei is dying'

Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, who accompanied him when he collapsed on a plane after the poisoning in August, said the situation was critical again.

"Alexei is dying," she said on Facebook. "With his condition it's a matter of days."

She said she felt like she was "on that plane again, only this time it's landing in slow motion", pointing out that access to Navalny was restricted and few Russians were aware of what was actually going on with him in prison.