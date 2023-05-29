Kosovo: NATO troops clash with ethnic Serb protesters

NATO-led peacekeepers on Monday (May 29) dispersed ethnic Serb protesters in Kosovo using shields and batons as the protesters clashed with police. The protesters were demanding removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who were elected in recent elections in northern Kosovo. Serbs in Kosovo had boycotted the elections which took place in northern Kosovan towns. This allowed ethnic Albanians to take control of local councils. The turnout for elections was a minuscule 3.5 per cent.

Last week, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti officially installed the mayors. He defied calls from the EU and the US to ease the tension. Both, EU and the US had supported Kosovo's independence from Serbia in 2008.

Watch | Serbian army on combat alert × Early Monday, groups of Serbs gathered in front of the municipal building in the Serb-majority town of Zvecan and tried to force their way into the building.

Many Serb are demanding withdrawal of Kosovo police forces. Presence of these forces in northern regions of Kosovo has for a long time caused resistance. Serbs do not consider ethnic Albanian mayors to be their true representatives.

AFP reported that the police responded with tear gas and pushed the protesters back as they tried to enter the building. Molotov cocktails hurled at NATO peacekeepers NATO-led peacekeepers in the KFOR mission at first attempted to separate protesters from the police. But later they used their shields and batons to disperse the crowd.

Several protesters replied by hurling rocks, bottles and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers, but were quickly repelled a few hundred meters away from the Zvecan municipal building.

"The protesters, using violence and throwing tear gas, tried to cross the security cordons and make a forced entry into the municipality facility," Kosovo police said in a statement as reported by AFP.

"Police were forced to use legal means, such as (pepper) spray, to stop the protesters and bring the situation under control."

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia's allies Russia and China have refused recognition. This has prevented Kosovo from having a seat at United Nations.

Ethnic Serbs, especially those in the northern parts of Kosovo have remained largely loyal to Serbia. In this region, they make up the majority and oppose any move by Kosovo to strengthen its hold.

KFOR said it had bolstered its presence in northern Kosovo following the latest developments and urged Belgrade and Pristina to engage in an EU-led dialogue to reduce tensions.

"We call on all sides to refrain from actions that could inflame tensions or cause escalation," KFOR said in a statement.

Police had already used tear gas Friday to disperse Serbs in northern Kosovo who protested the installation of the mayors.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.