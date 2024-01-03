Knife-wielding woman stabs four on Tokyo train, three injured

A knife-wielding woman unleashed a stabbing spree on four individuals on Wednesday (Jan 3) in a train at Akihabara Station in the Japanese capital city of Tokyo, media reports said citing police authorities.

At least three of four people caught in the unexpected incident on the Yamanote loop line were injured. Fortunately, none of them are facing life-threatening injuries.

Notably, the Yamanote loop line is a key route that links all the main stations in Tokyo. It is also one of the busiest routes in the city and all of its 30 stations, except for two, connect to other railway or subway lines.

Japanese police said that a woman had brandished a knife on a train on the key transportation route in the city. The police received an emergency call just before 11 pm local time (1400 GMT) regarding the incident.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson reportedly mentioned that the woman was taken into custody.

Due to the incident, the East Japan Railway Company temporarily suspended the Yamanote loop line, citing "trouble on the train."

Akihabara, often referred to as "Electric Town," is a vibrant district located in the Chiyoda ward of Tokyo, Japan. It has gained international fame as a major center for electronics, anime, manga, and otaku culture.