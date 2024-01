Tensions are running high in West Asia. Over 100 people have been killed in twin blasts in Iran. The victims were part of a procession that was walking towards Qasem Soleimani's tomb on his 4th death anniversary. In Beirut, a drone strike has killed a Hamas leader. The Hezbollah has vowed to avenge the death. Is Israel staring at a multi-front war? Has Netanyahu got his bigger war?