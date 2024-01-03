ISRO to tie-up with Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch satellite

ISRO's (Indian Space Research Oragnisation) commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) announced on Wednesday (January 3) that it will use Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Falcon-9 for one of its mission launches later this year.

The mission to launch GSAT-20, has been slated for a launch in second quarter of this year. This mission will be the first time ISRO will be using a SpaceX rocket to launch one of its satellites.

On Wednesday, NSIL made the announcement in an official press release which was also posted on X (formerly Twitter) the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

In its tweet, NSIL has said that GSAT-20 [GSAT-N2] will be ISRO's second 'demand driven satellite mission' aimed at meeting India's communication needs.

"NSIL is releasing GSAT-20 satellite through Isro and will be launched on board Falcon 9 under a launch service contract between M/s NSIL and M/s SpaceX, USA," NSIL said in its press release.

NSIL's first demand-driven mission GSAT-24 was launched in June 2022. The capacity of this satellite was fully secured by Tata Play.

"On similar lines, during the second of 2024, NSIL will be undertaking the GSAT-20 satellite mission to offer cost-effective Ka-Ka band HTS capacity primarily for meeting the Broadband, as well as IFMC and cellular backhaul service needs. The bulk of the HTS capacity on-board GSAT-20 satellite has already been secured by Indian service providers," said NSIL in its press release.

Falcon 9 rocket has been described as world's first 'orbital class reusable rocket'. Till date, it has carried out 285 launches, 217 re-flights and 243 landings. Experts have been quoted in media reports as saying that although collabortaion between ISRO and SpaceX open up many possibilities for future, use of Falcon 9 rocket underlines need for ISRO to develop rockets that send heavier satellites into space.