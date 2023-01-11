Knife attack at Paris train station injures several people, suspect held

A man wielding a knife at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris injured several people on Wednesday, French officials said. The man was soon arrested at the station following a gunfire by the police which wounded the attacked. The station serves as a hub for trains to London and northern Europe.

"An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

"He was quickly neutralised. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response".

Major delays happened following the incident at the station in the early morning rush, according to the live departure board of operator SNCF.

The motive for the attack isn't clear yet. France has witnessed a spate of deadly attacks by Islamist radicals since 2015 and remains on a state of heightened security alert.

(With inputs from agencies)

