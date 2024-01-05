Kim Jong Un's 10-year-old daughter 'most likely' to succeed him: South Korean intelligence

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's daughter Kim Ju Ae is his "most likely" successor, the South's spy agency has said. Kim Ju Ae has accompanied her father to missile tests and military parades in the recent past in what was widely interpreted as sign of the North Korean establishment grooming Ju Ae as the next potential leader of the country.

But this is the first time South Korea's National Intelligence Service has acknowledged Kim Ju Ae as Mr Kim's heir.

The NIS also added that it was still considering "all possibilities" in Kim Jong Un's succession plan.

"Based on a comprehensive analysis of public activities and the level of respect for Kim Ju Ae since her initial public appearance, at present, she appears to be the most likely successor," said the NIS.

"But we are keeping our eyes open for all possibilities because Kim Jong Un is still young, has no major health problems, and there are many variables."

Kim Jong Un's succession plan

Kim Ju Ae is thought to be the North Korean leader's second oldest child and is believed to be about 10 years of age.

South Korea's unification minister, Kim Yung-ho had made a similar claim last month about Pyongang's succession plan.

"The continuous emphasis on Kim Jong Un's daughter can be seen as evidence that North Korea is hastening to showcase succession intentions amid difficult internal circumstances," he said.

Kim accompanied her father to the December launch of North Korea's Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

She was also by Kim Jong Un's side when North Korea launched its Malligyong-1 spy satellite into orbit in November 2023.

Kim Jong Un's existence was first mentioned in 2013 after retired American basketball star Dennis Rodman visited North Korea.