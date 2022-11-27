Kim Jong Un says North Korea's ultimate goal is to possess world's strongest nuclear force

North Korean state media reported on Sunday that as per leader Kim Jong Un, the country's ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful nuclear force.

Kim's remarks came as he promoted dozens of military officers, who were involved in the recent launch of North Korea's largest ballistic missile.

The announcement was made days after Kim had inspected a test of the country's new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Kim also called Hwasong-17 "world's strongest strategic weapon".

As quoted by the news agency Reuters, Kim said in the order promoting the officers that building the nuclear force is for reliably protecting the dignity and sovereignty of the state and also the people.

He further said that "its (North Korea's) ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful strategic force, the absolute force unprecedented in the century."

Without providing detailed information, Kim said that North Korean scientists have made a "wonderful leap forward in the development of the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles."

KCNA reported in another statement that North Korea's powerful Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly awarded the Hwasong-17 missile the title of "DPRK Hero and Gold Star Medal and Order of National Flag 1st Class."

"(The missile) clearly proved before the world that the DPRK is a full-fledged nuclear power capable of standing against the nuclear supremacy of the U.S. imperialists and fully demonstrated its might as the most powerful ICBM state," KCNA said.

