Kim Jong Un meets Russian defence minister, gives him tour of arms expo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and a high-ranking Chinese delegation in Pyongyang on Thursday (July 27), ahead of significant Korean War anniversary celebrations.

This marks the first time Kim has received foreign guests since the start of the Covid pandemic, signalling a potential shift in border control measures.

Meeting with Russian defence minister

During the meeting with Sergei Shoigu, a close ally of Russia, Kim Jong Un engaged in a "friendly talk" and received an autographed letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The leaders discussed matters of mutual concern in national defence, security, and the regional and international security environment. They also visited a weaponry exhibition where new-type weapons and equipment were showcased.

Engagement with Chinese delegation

Kim Jong Un also met with a Chinese delegation led by politburo member Li Hongzhong.

Li presented Kim with a personal letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Kim expressed deep gratitude for China's historical support during the Korean War, highlighting the role of the Chinese People's Volunteers in bringing about the war victory. Both countries vowed to strengthen their friendship and solidarity.

Korean war anniversary celebrations

Pyongyang is commemorating the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War armistice, celebrated as Victory Day in North Korea. The occasion will be marked by a "grand performance."

Post-pandemic flexibility

The inclusion of foreign guests at the celebrations signifies newfound flexibility in enforcing border controls. North Korea had imposed a strict blockade since early 2020 to safeguard against COVID-19, even preventing its own nationals from entering the country. However, the presence of foreign delegations indicates some relaxation of these measures.

Preparations for military parade

Satellite imagery indicates that North Korea is preparing for a large-scale military parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang for the anniversary. This event will likely showcase the country's military might.

Resuming engagement

This is the first known instance of North Korea receiving foreign visitors since its pandemic closure in 2020. The country resumed limited trade with China last year and recently allowed a new Chinese envoy to take up his position, marking a gradual resumption of engagement with the outside world.

Kim Jong Un's meetings with the Russian defence minister and the Chinese delegation ahead of the Korean War anniversary celebrations signal potential shifts in North Korea's approach to border controls and diplomatic engagement.

