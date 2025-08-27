/Killing forests equals killing humans: A million deaths in last two decades linked to deforestation, says disturbing study

It is always easy to think that forest fires and the removal of forests for agriculture or housing is somebody else's problem. However, new evidence reveals a disturbing reality: deforestation is not merely an environmental calamity, but also has a human toll. A recent study titled Trade, Trees, and Lives showed that at least 1 million people have died in the last 20 years as a consequence of deforestation.

Links between trade, deforestation and human deaths

The study noted that deforestation in Brazil caused over 700,000 premature deaths over two decades. The deaths are linked to pollution and airborne particulates, illustrating how forest loss upwind can kill populations far from the original deforestation site.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Heat and climate change: a deadly combination

Europe was particularly affected, with a study estimating that nearly 50,000 deaths in 2023 were linked to carbon pollution–intensified heat. In the brutal June 2025 heat wave across 12 European cities, about 1,500 of the 2,300 deaths were attributed directly to climate change, largely among the elderly.

The deadly trap in Indonesia’s tropical forests

A 2021 modelling study published in The Lancet Planetary Health found that deforestation in Berau in the Indonesian Borneo, raised daily maximum temperatures by nearly 1 degree Celcious, contributing to up to 118 additional deaths per year in 2018. This is 8.5 per cent of all-cause mortality in the region, said a report in ScienceDirect.

With climate warming, deforested areas could experience a 17 to 20 per cent increase in deaths, or up to 282 extra casualties per year.

Tropical forests are becoming silent killers

Tropical forests are natural air-conditioners, providing shade, generating moisture and rainfall, and moderating local climates. Their removal is turning once-temperate regions into deadly heat zones. As researcher Nicholas Wolff put it “Cut down the trees, and it will cost human lives.”

Why this matters: Forests are humanity’s lifeline

Mounting evidence is showing that forest loss is not just an environmental concern but a direct killer. Forest conservation is not just carbon policy but a health policy. Protecting canopy means saving lives. Turning deforestation around with forest protection policies could prevent deadly heatbursts in vulnerable tropical regions.

The lethal impact of forest loss is now measurable, human, and local, no longer abstract or remote. As public health and climate scientist Dominick Spracklen warned: “Deforestation kills.”