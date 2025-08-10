Published: Aug 10, 2025, 21:29 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 21:29 IST
Videos Aug 10, 2025, 21:29 IST
Southern France Faces Worst Blaze Since 1949 | 16000 Acres Burned in France
Southern France is battling its worst wildfire since 1949, with over 16,000 acres already destroyed. Firefighters are working around the clock to contain the massive blaze, which has forced evacuations and threatens homes, forests, and farmland. Authorities warn that strong winds and dry conditions could worsen the situation.