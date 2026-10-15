/America's monster bomb aimed at Iran | Trump weighs Moab strike on nuclear sites

US Considers Mother of All Bombs for Iran. Cnn Says Pentagon Has Prepared Strike Plans Using Gbu-43/b Moab Against Iranian Nuclear Sites and Energy Infrastructure if Trump Orders Renewed War. We Explain in This Video, What Moab Is: 21,600 Lb Gps Guided Massive Ordnance Air Blast, Biggest Non Nuclear Bomb in Us Arsenal. This Comes as Iran Is Fortifying Its Nuclear Sites. President Pezeshkian Says Bombs Cannot Force Surrender. Full Breakdown of Trump's Next Move, Blast Power, Delivery, and Why Energy Sites Are Now in Focus Before Midterms.