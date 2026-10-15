/Albania protests: Police used water cannons to disperse protestors

Published: Oct 15, 2026, 21:36 IST | Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 21:36 IST
Student protests in Albania escalated as demonstrators hurled bricks at the country’s Education Ministry amid growing anger over education policies. The incident highlights rising tensions between students and authorities, bringing renewed attention to education-related grievances and demands for reform. The protest has drawn attention to the challenges facing Albania’s education sector and the growing frustration among young people.