/BRICS Summit 2026: Local currencies gain focus in BRICS

Donald Trump isn't in Delhi for the BRICS Summit, but his tariff threats are impossible to ignore. From trade pressure to wars in Ukraine and the Gulf, BRICS members are navigating a world where economics and geopolitics keep colliding. Local currency trade has quietly crossed 67% among member nations, even as India stays cautious, rejecting a common BRICS currency while still backing local-currency settlements as tools for resilience, not an anti-dollar crusade.