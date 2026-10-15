/US army's new fascom: Flytrap tests counter-drone warfare on NATO'S Eastern Flank

The US Army is advancing its counter-drone warfare capabilities as FASCOM’s Flytrap initiative undergoes testing on NATO’s eastern flank. The effort focuses on addressing the growing threat posed by unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and improving the ability of military forces to detect, track, and counter hostile drones. As drone warfare becomes increasingly important on modern battlefields, these tests highlight the US Army’s push to strengthen force protection, enhance battlefield awareness, and support NATO’s regional defense efforts. Discover how Flytrap fits into the evolving landscape of counter-drone technology and military modernization.