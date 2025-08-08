LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Black smoke, charred remains, water bomber planes: Scary images show devastating wildfires across the world

Black smoke, charred remains, water bomber planes: Scary images show devastating wildfires across the world

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 14:52 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 14:52 IST

Wildfires are increasing around the globe in frequency, severity and duration, heightening the need to understand the health effects of wildfire exposure and pay attention to climate change in the country

Wildfires EVERYWHERE!
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Wildfires EVERYWHERE!

From Spain to Canada to France to the US, there is one wildfire igniting in each of these countries, telling us about the horrors of climate change

Grand Canyon wildfire in US
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Grand Canyon wildfire in US

Approximately 130,000 acres have been burnt in Grand Canyon wildfire, prompting evacuations for some residents from Los Angeles

France's largest wildfire in decades
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

France's largest wildfire in decades

France is facing the most devastating wildfire in decades and it is active despite being brought under control. The blaze in Aude has scorched more than 17,000 hectares (42,000 acres) – an area larger than Paris, as per reports.

Canada's 'wild' wildfires
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Canada's 'wild' wildfires

At least 760 wildfires are burning nationwide in Canada, with officials saying more than 16.8 billion acres (6.8 million hectares) have burned so far this year. The visual is from the province of Saskatchewan, Canada

Spain's raging wildfire
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Spain's raging wildfire

A major wildfire is raging near Caminomorisco in the western Spanish province of Caceres, with several firefighters being deployed to extinguish it.

Scary pictures of wildfires
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Scary pictures of wildfires

Amid heatwaves and climate change, wildfires are raging all over. As per reports, wildfires, also known as bushfires or forest fires, are unplanned and uncontrolled fires that occur in areas with flammable vegetation.

Trending Photo

Black smoke, charred remains, water bomber planes: Scary images show devastating wildfires across the world
6

Black smoke, charred remains, water bomber planes: Scary images show devastating wildfires across the world

Before The Udaipur Files Release In Theatres, Must-Watch Films Based on True Events on OTT
8

Before The Udaipur Files Release In Theatres, Must-Watch Films Based on True Events on OTT

Dream to When Life Gives You Tangerines: Korean dramas, movies featuring IU
9

Dream to When Life Gives You Tangerines: Korean dramas, movies featuring IU

When India was punished, isolated by US and still survived the impact - The Pokhran nuclear test story - Foreign affairs tales
6

When India was punished, isolated by US and still survived the impact - The Pokhran nuclear test story - Foreign affairs tales

Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: 10 must-watch performances from the actor
11

Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: 10 must-watch performances from the actor