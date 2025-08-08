/Black smoke, charred remains, water bomber planes: Scary images show devastating wildfires across the world

Wildfires are increasing around the globe in frequency, severity and duration, heightening the need to understand the health effects of wildfire exposure and pay attention to climate change in the country
From Spain to Canada to France to the US, there is one wildfire igniting in each of these countries, telling us about the horrors of climate change
Approximately 130,000 acres have been burnt in Grand Canyon wildfire, prompting evacuations for some residents from Los Angeles
France is facing the most devastating wildfire in decades and it is active despite being brought under control. The blaze in Aude has scorched more than 17,000 hectares (42,000 acres) – an area larger than Paris, as per reports.
At least 760 wildfires are burning nationwide in Canada, with officials saying more than 16.8 billion acres (6.8 million hectares) have burned so far this year. The visual is from the province of Saskatchewan, Canada
A major wildfire is raging near Caminomorisco in the western Spanish province of Caceres, with several firefighters being deployed to extinguish it.
Amid heatwaves and climate change, wildfires are raging all over. As per reports, wildfires, also known as bushfires or forest fires, are unplanned and uncontrolled fires that occur in areas with flammable vegetation.