/France's biggest wildfire in 50 years – what happened, where it stands, and what's next

A massive wildfire in southern France has torn through more than 17,000 hectares of land, making it the country's largest blaze in at least half a century. That's an area bigger than Paris, wiped out in just over two days. Here's all you need to know about the France wildfire.
In France, a massive fire near the Mediterranean coast has ravaged a vast area of the Aude department at the peak of the summer tourist season. The fire, as per reports, has already consumed over 17,000 hectares of land.
Authorities haven't confirmed the cause yet, but two days of shifting, powerful winds made the fire unpredictable and fast-moving — at its peak, flames consumed about 1,000 hectares an hour.
The Aude region is already prone to wildfires, and climate experts say low rainfall, hotter summers, and changes in land use, like the uprooting of vineyards, have made things worse.
As per AFP, a woman who refused to evacuate was found dead in her home. At least 18 others were injured, most of them firefighters. Around 2,000 people had to leave their homes, with many still in temporary shelters. Local officials estimate up to 900 hectares of vineyards have gone up in flames.
Firefighters on Thursday (Aug 9) declared the blaze "under control", but it could take several more days before it's fully extinguished. Low clouds and drizzle have helped slow the spread, though that same cloud cover makes it harder for aircraft to drop water. More heat and the return of the tramontane wind are expected this weekend, so crews are racing to secure the area.
Access to the burnt forests has been banned until at least Sunday. Roads, according to reports, remain dangerous because of downed power lines and debris.
France has already seen around 9,000 wildfires this summer, most near the Mediterranean. The government says climate change is a major factor in the size and intensity of these blazes. Neighbouring countries are on alert too — Spain and Portugal have extended fire risk warnings as heatwaves push temperatures close to 40 °C.
In Spain's Tarifa region, another major blaze forced more than 1,500 people to evacuate earlier this week before it was brought under control.