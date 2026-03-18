/Kill anyone in sight: Israel authorises its military to kill any high-ranking iranian officials

Israel orders its military to kill any senior Iranian officials without requiring further approval from higher command as the war in West Asia continues to escalate after the IDF killed Tehran's top security official and former Speaker of Parliament in a targeted strike. Israel further claimed to have killed the Islamic Republic's Intelligence Minister, Khatib, though the Iranian side has yet to confirm this.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have authorised the IDF to eliminate any senior Iranian official for whom the intelligence and operational circle has been closed, without the need for additional approval," Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said in a statement.

These orders come after the Israeli Defence Minister claimed on Wednesday that "last night, Iran's Intelligence Minister Khatib was also eliminated." The reported killing of Khatib follows the confirmed deaths of Iran's powerful security chief, Ali Larijani, and Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Basij paramilitary force.

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On Friday, the US State Department offered a $10 million reward for information regarding Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and other top officials, including Khatib.

Israeli PM Netanyahu stated on Tuesday that the killing of national security chief Ali Larijani was part of an effort to give Iranians a chance to remove their rulers.

"This morning we eliminated Ali Larijani, the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, the gang of gangsters that actually runs Iran," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

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He added that the overthrow of the clerical authorities by Iranians "will not happen all at once, and it will not happen easily. But if we persist in this, we will give them a chance to take their fate into their own hands."

Iran vows revenge

In retaliation for Larijani’s killing, Iran vowed revenge and launched a wave of missiles against Israel, killing two people near the commercial hub of Tel Aviv overnight. Revolutionary Guards confirmed on Wednesday that they had launched missiles at central Israel as retaliation, warning of more to come.

The "pure blood of this great martyr... will be a source of honour, power, and national awakening against the front of global arrogance," the IRGC stated.

According to Iran's Fars and Tasnim news agencies, funerals for Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani are scheduled to take place in Tehran.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)