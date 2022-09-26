Five kids among 13 killed in gun attack in Russian school; attacker kills self

At least 13 people, including five kids, were killed while around 20 were injured in a gun attack at a school in the central Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday, the TASS news agency reported quoting Russia's Investigative Committee.

According to reports, the school shooting at Pushkinskaya street in Izhevsk, Russia, has seen students and teachers evacuated, with emergency services reportedly on their way to the site.

The unidentified assailant wearing a Nazi symbol suit reportedly opened fire into a classroom in the middle of a lesson. He had first killed the security guard and then began shooting at the children.

A video going viral on Twitter shows, police officers inside the school building while the teachers and students are being evacuated.

#BREAKING At lesat 6 killed in a shooting at a school in the city of Izhevsk, according to #Russia's state media pic.twitter.com/PXVDK4WFja — Guy Elster (@guyelster) September 26, 2022 ×

Disclaimer: WION could not verify the authenticity of the video

A state MP told TASS news agency that the attacker was armed with a couple of Makarov pistols.

Local media reported that the gunman later killed himself following the attack, and that his body was recovered by the police.

"Today, immediately after the police received a report of a shooting at school No. 88 in the city of Izhevsk, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic went to the scene and attempted to detain the suspect. As of now, the police have found the body of the man who opened fire," Sputnik reported citing the police.

No details about the identity of the gunman and his motive for the attack have been revealed. According to officials, the school has been evacuated and the area has been fenced off.

Izhevsk, a city of around 650,000 housing several prominent central government buildings, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia, about 960 kilometres (596 miles) east of Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: