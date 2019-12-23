Khashoggi verdict 'far from justice': Turkey

After the verdict over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was announced, Turkey criticised it for falling short of being able to decrypt the killing and motive of the crime. For Turkey, the Saudi court failed to deliver justice.

The decision announced by the Saudi court "is far from meeting the expectations of both our country and the international community to shed light on the murder with all its dimensions and deliver justice," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

A Saudi Arabian court on Monday sentenced five people to death for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

The criminal court of Riyadh has sentenced five people to death for committing and directly participating in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

The court sentenced 24 years of imprisonment to three individuals for their role in covering up the crime and violating the law.

And charges against three individuals have been dismissed.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US resident, was killed in October 2018 by Saudi agents while at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork ahead of his wedding to Hatice Cengiz.

For decades, Khashoggi was close to the Saudi royal family and also served as an adviser to the government.

