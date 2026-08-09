The former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohsen Rezaee was appointed by Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei as his representative in Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in place of Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr following his resignation.

In a post on X, Khamenei wrote, "In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful Dr. Mohsen Rezaee Considering your valuable experience, I am hereby appointing you, who were one of the first commanders in the triumphant 8-Year Sacred Defense, to be my representative in the Supreme National Security Council."

“Dr. Mohsen Rezaee, I am hopeful that you will achieve great successes in carrying out this important responsibility [Leader's representative in the Supreme National Security Council],” Khamenei added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

There were also reports of Rezaei being appointed secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

“Meanwhile, I would like to appreciate the round-the-clock efforts of our dear brother, Dr. Mohammad Baqer Zolghadr,” the supreme leader added.

Who is Mohsen Rezaee?

A senior Iranian military and political figure, Rezaee is one of the most important veterans of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He commanded the IRGC from 1981 to 1997, including throughout the Iran–Iraq War.

He ran for Iran's presidency multiple times, including in 2009 and 2013 but failed to get success. Under President Ebrahim Raisi, he served as vice president for economic affairs beginning in 2021.