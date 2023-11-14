Khalistani groups throw stones at Diwali celebration attendees in Canada's Brampton. WATCH

A video capturing the Diwali celebration in Brampton, Canada, gained widespread attention as groups displaying Khalistani flags reportedly disrupted the event, leading to chaos.

Allegedly gate-crashing the celebration, these groups threw stones, prompting police intervention.

The situation escalated into what authorities described as an "internal community fight," with concerns rising.

The video shows police attempting to record the incident and intervene to halt the stone-throwing people.



Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos on social media.



Canadian media under Trudeau’s control is calling it a fight between Sikhs and Hindus. Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/NK7ZLzqkjn — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) November 13, 2023 × A user commented: “It is very unfortunate to hear about the attack on Hindus celebrating Diwali in Brampton, Canada. It is also concerning that the Canadian media is downplaying the incident by calling it a "fight between Sikhs & Hindus." This attack was clearly motivated by religious hatred.”

Trudeau wishes Indian community

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conveyed warm wishes to the Hindu and Sikh communities in Canada and globally, extending his heartfelt greetings on the occasions of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.

"Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas are all about coming together. To everyone we’ve celebrated with in Ottawa, Brampton, and Etobicoke over the past few days, and to everyone celebrating in communities across the country: Happy Diwali! Happy Bandi Chhor Divas!" Trudeau said in a social media post on X. Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas are all about coming together. To everyone we’ve celebrated with in Ottawa, Brampton, and Etobicoke over the past few days, and to everyone celebrating in communities across the country: Happy Diwali! Happy Bandi Chhor Divas! pic.twitter.com/syP8nrRB3s — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 14, 2023 × Bandi Chhor Divas is a significant Sikh festival that commemorates the release of Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, the sixth Guru of Sikhism, from imprisonment in Gwalior Fort. Translated as "Prisoner Release Day," this celebration typically coincides with the Hindu festival of Diwali but holds unique historical and cultural importance in the Sikh tradition.

Canada hosts a substantial Sikh community, particularly concentrated in provinces like British Columbia, Ontario, and Alberta. For over a century, Sikhs have been immigrating to Canada, making noteworthy contributions to the country's cultural, economic, and social dynamics.