Just a day after the vandalism of a Gurudwara in Canada's Vancouver, a Hindu temple, Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, was defaced by pro-Khalistan graffiti. This was in a series of alarming anti-India incidents in Canada.

Photos and videos shared on the internet showed the temple walls sprayed with pro-Khalistan slogans.

Daniel Bordman, a journalist at The National Telegraph, visited the temple and talked to the management. As per the temple officials, two people came around 3 in the morning and stole the security cameras around the temple before vandalising it. He reported that not only did the vandalisers spray graffiti, but they also damaged the property.

I went to the Lakshmi Mandir in Surrey that was vandalized last night by Khalistanis. This is the 3rd time it has been vandalized.

I spoke to management and the devotees and they do not feel like the police or the political establishment cares at all. pic.twitter.com/xfppoSTHf4 — Daniel Bordman (@DanielBordmanOG) April 20, 2025

The management of the temple told Bordman that the Hindu community that worships at the temple were upset by the increasing attacks, and they also think that the Canadian government is not on their side. He said the community believes that neither the Canadian Police nor any officials are not their side

This is the third time the temple has been vandalised by pro-Khalistanis.

'Reminder of the growing influence of Khalistani extremism'

Criticising the vandalism, the Indian-origin Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya called the incident “yet another chilling reminder of the growing influence of Khalistani extremism.”

The attacks on Hindu temples that began several years ago continue unabated today — this latest graffiti on the Hindu temple is yet another chilling reminder of the growing influence of Khalistani extremism.



Well-organized, well-funded, and backed by significant political clout,… https://t.co/0WfQdGgoNm — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) April 20, 2025

