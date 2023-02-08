Key takeaways of US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech

US President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union speech where he pitched for strong bipartisanship, telling the Republicans to work together, instead of “fighting for the sake of fighting”, and also called for police reform and continued support for Ukraine.

His speech aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions. Biden’s 73-minute speech drew strong applause from Democrats, while the Republicans heckled him over accusations of wanting to cut Social Security

Here are some of the key highlights of Biden’s speech:

On Russia and Putin: “Putin's invasion has been a test for the ages. A test for America. A test for the world. Would we stand for the most basic of principles? Would we stand for sovereignty? Would we stand for the right of people to live free from tyranny? Would we stand for the defence of democracy?"

Biden pitches ‘Made in America’: “US used to be number 1 in the world in infrastructure, but then it fell to number 13th. Now we're coming back because we came together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the largest investment in infrastructure since President Eisenhower's Interstate Highway System”.

US support for Ukraine: "Together, we did what America always does at our best," Biden said. "We led. We united NATO. We built a global coalition. We stood against Putin’s aggression. We stood with the Ukrainian people. Tonight, we are once again joined by Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States. She represents not just her nation, but the courage of her people."

On China: "I'm committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world. But make no mistake about it -- as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did," he said to applause.

On police reforms and Tyre Nichols death: "We can't turn away. Let's come together and finish the job on police reform. When police officers or police departments violate the public trust, they must be held accountable. Just as every cop, when they pin on that badge in the morning, has a right to be able to go home at night, so does everybody else out there. Our children have a right to come home safely.”

Vows to veto abortion ban: "Make no mistake about it; if Congress passes a national abortion ban, I will veto it," Biden said to loud applause from fellow Democrats during his State of the Union speech, as he vowed to do everything in his administration's power to "protect access to reproductive health care" and safeguard patient safety.

On the debt ceiling: Joe Biden accused Republicans of taking US economy 'hostage' over debt ceiling “No billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a school teacher or a firefighter. We’re still going to need oil and gas for a while. Let’s face reality. The climate crisis doesn’t care if you’re in a red or blue state. It is an existential threat and we have an obligation to our children and grandchildren to confront it.