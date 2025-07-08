/Key component for 2019 Pulwama attack was procured from Amazon: FATF report

In its report ‘Comprehensive Update on Terrorist Financing Risks’ Financial Action Task Force (FATF) detailed that key components such as 'Aluminium Powder' for the February 2019 Pulwama attack were procured through the e-commerce platform and online marketplace (EPOM) Amazon. This material was used to enhance the impact of the blast. The investigation by the FATF also reveals the cross-border movement of a large number of explosives into India.

"As a result of the investigation, 19 individuals were charged under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including sections related to TF. Among those charged were seven foreign nationals, including the suicide bomber. LEAs also recovered movable and immovable assets connected to the attack, such as vehicles and terrorist hideouts," mentioned the report

FATF also cited an attack at the Goraknath Temple on April 3, 2022. The Financial investigation revealed that the convict used PayPal and transferred INR 669,841 (USD 7,685) via PayPal to foreign countries in support of ISIL. He also received INR 10,323.35 (USD 188) from a foreign source. During the arrest of the accused, ATS did a forensic analysis of the phone, which revealed that the accused was using a virtual processing network (VPN) to hide his IP address.

"The investigation also uncovered that the accused had sent money to multiple individuals identified as ISIL followers in foreign jurisdictions to support terrorist activities. Due to the suspicious nature of these transactions and the potential for TF, PayPal suspended the accused’s account, thereby preventing further illicit fund transfers," said the FATF case study.

“This continued abuse of the financial system poses a serious threat to global security and undermines international peace. Countries around the world must use the intelligence in this report to build a stronger picture of the threats they face and harness the tools available through the FATF Global Network to strengthen international cooperation and intelligence sharing,” said the FATF President, Elisa de Anda Madrazo.