Kenya: Protesters clash with police as three-day protest over tax hikes begins; over 300 arrested

Several people were reported to have been shot, some possibly fatally, after police and demonstrators clashed in several cities and towns across Kenya, on Wednesday (July 19), amid protests over the new finance law that has sought to raise taxes amid the high cost of living. Meanwhile, Kenyan authorities have arrested over 300 people amid protests, said the interior minister.

Violence in Kenya

The three-day protests began Wednesday morning as hundreds of protesters hurled rocks and burned tyres on the streets, across Kenya. While the police fired volleys of tear gas in the crowd, witnesses told Reuters.

According to local media reports, several people across the country were injured. This comes after two previous rounds of protests, earlier this month, where the police not only fired tear gas but also live rounds at the crowds. So far, at least 15 people have been killed while hundreds of others have been arrested.

The third round of anti-government demonstrations called for by the opposition leader Raila Odinga comes amid the continued struggle to protest a raft of controversial tax hikes that President William Ruto signed into law.

The government has previously argued that the tax hike would also help create jobs and reduce public borrowing. Meanwhile, Odinga’s Azimio alliance has vowed to stage three straight days of protests this week starting Wednesday evening urging “Kenyans to come out in an even bigger way tomorrow”.

The opposition leaders have also called for protests on Thursday and Friday.

“This government is violating the constitution by being brutal on us while we are trying to uphold the same constitution through peaceful protests,” a protester in Mombasa who gave only his first name, Eric, told Reuters.

Who all were arrested?

“More than 300 people have been arrested across the country and will be charged with various crimes, including looting, malicious damage of property, arson, robbery with violence, assaulting law enforcers,” said Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki.

Opposition lawyer, Danstan Omari told Reuters that nine senior opposition figures were detained by the police among whom were two lawmakers and county officials, who were either arrested or abducted during the protests.

Schools closed

The Kenyan government had closed schools a day prior to the protest on Wednesday in Kisumu, Mombasa and Nairobi. However, a joint statement released by the country’s interior and education minister Ezekiel Machogu said that the government has taken measures to ensure students’ safety and schools can be opened from Thursday.

“On the basis of the evaluation, it is hereby directed that all day primary and secondary schools in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu counties re-open for normal school activities on 20th July, 2023,” said the joint statement.

A report by Al Jazeera citing local media reports said three school children were rushed to the hospital in Kangemi after police used tear gas on their school premises while dispersing protesters.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE