Kenya: 3 arrested for forcing women employees to strip over sanitary pad

In what comes as a violation of workers as well as human rights, three senior managers at a Kenyan dairy company have been arrested over allegations of indecent assault. The managers forced a group of female employees to strip in order to determine which of them were on their period.

The shocking incident took place last week at Brown’s Food Company’s dairy factory, located in Limuru, central Kenya. Interestingly, all three managers were women and they undertook the strip search to find out who had put the sanitary pad in the wrong bin.

Sub-County Police Commander Philip Mwania said the three managers had been arrested and would be presented before the court once investigations were complete. Company issues statement After the controversy snowballed, the company took evasive measures and suspended the managers. It also released a statement saying an investigation had been launched to reach the end of the "shocking" incident.

“Brown’s is a women-led business and works hard to provide a working environment that is safe for all employees. Brown’s has formal HR policies and systems in place and this incident does not reflect the procedures of the company as a whole. We realise we must do better and understand how this happened,” the company said.

“The public is holding us accountable and we will continue to update you on the progress which is being made and the resolution to those affected.”

Also read | Kenya doomsday cult deaths’ site to be turned into national memorial: Minister Incident came to light late Although the incident took place last week, it only gained prominence after Senator Gloria Orwoba posted a video on social media saying she had received some distress calls about it.

"It is unfortunate that the matter at Brownscheese Company in Limuru has escalated despite this morning's intervention through my office. All institutions should purpose to implement the MHM Policy in Kenya for the good of all stakeholders," tweeted Orwoba.

The company is now corresponding with Orwoba, known for campaigning against period shaming to learn the best practices to "implement a menstrual hygiene management policy".

Meanwhile, the Institute of Human Resource Management said it was "shocked" by the allegations and would conduct an investigation into the “unprofessional conduct” of the Brown’s company.

According to experts, period shaming is a serious problem in the African nation. A 14-year-old girl was forced to take her life in 2019 when she was allegedly shamed by a teacher in class after her uniform was stained by period blood.

(With inputs from agencies)