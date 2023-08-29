‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’: Ramaswamy slams Nikki Haley by using her birth name

The war of words between GOP presidential nomination hopefuls Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley continues to heat up. In the latest exchange, 38-year-old Ramaswamy on his campaign website, referred to Haley by her Indian birth name.

In an updated section of the website, aimed at dispelling the myths about him, Ramaswamy slammed Haley for her criticism of his position on the US relationship with Israel.

"WRONG. Keep lying, Nimarata Randhawa. The desperation is showing," read the website under the "Vivek Doesn't Support Israel" section.

"Don’t believe the opponents’ lies that he wants to cut aid to Israel – which makes zero sense as a foreign policy priority any time in the foreseeable future. We will not leave Israel hanging out to dry – ever. (But that didn’t stop his opponents from pouncing to lie about his position)."

Notably, haley has addressed questions about her full name previously. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, dated 20 May 2018, Haley lceared the air by stating: "Nikki is my name on my birth certificate. I married a Haley. I was born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa and married Michael Haley."

The first GOP debate

Last week, the two sparred over Ukraine and Israel funding by the US at the debate stage in Milwaukee. Haley slammed Ramaswamy for lacking foreign policy experience and supporting a 'dictator' like Russian President Vladimir Putin while 'leaving' a friend like Israel.

Nearly an hour into the debate, the Fox News moderators posed questions on the Ukraine war and asked the eight candidates if they would continue supporting/funding Kyiv in its war against Moscow.

While the majority vowed to continue support to Ukraine, Ramaswamy took a defiantly opposite position. Seizing in on the opportunity, Haley called out Ramaswamy for his position on Israel.

“He wants to hand Ukraine to Russia, he wants to let China eat Taiwan, he wants to go and stop funding Israel,” said Haley, adding: You don’t do that to friends. What you do instead is you have the backs of your friends.”

Despite Ramswamy's arguments, Haley continued to push back. “Look at what Putin did today. He killed [Wagner Group mercenary leader Yevgeny] Prigozhin. When I was at the UN, the Russian ambassador suddenly died. This guy is a murderer and you are choosing a murderer," Haley said.

"You have no experience in foreign policy, and it shows," she added.

To which Ramaswamy replied, referring to top US defence contractors: “I wish you well in your future career on the boards of Lockheed [Martin] and Raytheon."

