Kazakhstan launches Astana International Forum to address key global challenges

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced the launch of a new international initative - the Astana International Forum - aimed at addressing key global challenges such as climate change, food scarcity, and energy security. The forum is scheduled to take place from June 8-9, 2023 in Astana and will bring together delegates from governments, international organizations, business, and academia.

"Today, the world is facing historic challenges unlike any we have seen in decades. These challenges are putting tremendous pressure on the international community, creating new divisions and challenging the principles of globalization and multilateralism," President Tokayev said.

The Astana International Forum has been created as a response to these challenges, with cooperation being a core tenet of a functioning international system. President Tokayev hopes to build new relationships and strengthen ties through this forum.

The forum will address four key global issues: foreign policy, security & sustainability, energy & climate, and economy & finance. These pillars form the foundation of the forum's mission, "Tackling Challenges through Dialogue: Towards Cooperation, Prosperity and Progress."

President Tokayev added, "Through the Astana International Forum, we aim to build new bridges and strengthen relationships as we work together to overcome the collective challenges we face and chart a new path forward - diplomatically, economically, and politically."

The program of the forum will include keynote speeches, panel sessions, discussions, and other side events. The Astana International Forum builds upon the success of the Astana Economic Forum and aims to bring about positive change through dialogue and cooperation.

