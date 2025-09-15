/Kash Patel to be sacked? FBI Director faces scrutiny over investigation into Charlie Kirk’s killing

FBI Director Kash Patel is once again under scrutiny over his handling of the investigation into the assassination of US President Donald Trump’s ally, Charlie Kirk. The right-wing activist was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sep 10). His killing has sparked a huge controversy in the United States.

Patel is set to appear before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees on Tuesday (Sep 16) and Wednesday (Sep 17), where is would be answering questions over the FBI’s handling of Kirk’s murder case. He would also be asked about his role to stabilise the agency, which is reportedly divided by political and internal upheaval since he was appointed to head the FBI.

Fox News reported that former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, once Trump’s top pick to lead the FBI, will be sworn in as the Deputy FBI Director, sharing power with Dan Bongino.

Citing sources, the report added that “The White House, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche have no confidence in Kash,” referring to Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy, Todd Blanche.

Although Trump on Saturday praised Patel for the FBI’s swift identification and arrest of Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, sources close to the US president noted that he was not thrilled with some past occasions of Patel’s performance. This also included a public spat with AG Bondi over the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

“I am very proud of the FBI,” Trump had said in an interview with Fox News. He added, “Kash and everyone else, they have done a great job.”

The outlet further added that a senior White House official involved in personnel decisions revealed Patel’s botched communications during the manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer, adding that Patel likely wished he could do things differently if he could. Trump has not pushed for any action to be taken against Patel in response to this, the source added.