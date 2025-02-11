International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan is the first person to be hit with travel and economic sanctions authorised by US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported. The sanction targets Khan for his investigation into US citizens and US allies, the news agency reported.

Khan's name was revealed on Monday (Feb 10) in an annexe to an executive order signed by the US president last week. The sanctions further bar Khan, a British national, and his family from visiting the US. His US assets also get frozen under the sanctions.

The ICC slammed the sanctions and pledged to stand by its staff. It said it would continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world in all situations before it.

'Illegitimate and baseless actions'

Trump has previously accused the ICC of “illegitimate and baseless actions” targeting the US and its long-term ally Israel.

The American president said that the ICC had "abused its power" by issuing a warrant against Netanyahu, whom Trump met recently.

This came after the body issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant alleging war crimes.

The warrants accuse the duo of crimes against humanity citing Israeli action in Gaza.

