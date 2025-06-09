/Kamala Harris grilled by Americans for her statement on LA protest: Here’s what she said

LA protest: Former US Vice President Kamala Harris issued a statement on anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, after which she was massively trolled online.

Taking to the social media platform X, Harris said, “Los Angeles is my home. And like so many Americans, I am appalled at what we are witnessing on the streets of our city. Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to promote chaos.”

“In addition to the recent ICE raids in Southern California and across our nation, it is part of the Trump administration’s cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division,” former VP said.

She further added that the Trump administration’s actions are “not about public safety – they’re about stoking fear.”

“Fear of a community demanding dignity and due process. Protest is a powerful tool – essential in the fight for justice. And as the LAPD, Mayor, and Governor have noted, demonstrations in defense of our immigrant neighbors have been overwhelmingly peaceful,” she added.

“I continue to support millions of Americans who are standing up to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms,” the former VP concluded.

'America dodged a bullet when they rejected you and Tim Walz'

After her statement, people on social media grilled her and said that now she should understand why she lost the presidential election in 2024.

“You're a liar! Your claim of peaceful protests is baseless—DHS reports 118 arrests today in LA due to violent riots against ICE officers, with slashed tires and defaced property. We have evidence!” one X user wrote.

Meanwhile, another added, “You support foreigners attacking and injuring American cops? Do you understand now why you lost?”

“Nobody cares what you have to say...,” one user wrote.

“Yep, America dodged a bullet when they rejected you and Tim Walz. Thank you for confirming this,” said a fourth one.