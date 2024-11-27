Washington DC, United States

United States Vice President Kamala Harris, for the first time after facing defeat in the presidential elections, shared a video for her supporters which left social media users shocked.

The video, which was shared by the official X account of the Democratic Party on Tuesday (Nov 26), featured Harris speaking to her followers who have been discouraged by the results of the election.

"I just have to remind you, don’t let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before Nov. 5, and you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you," said Harris.

Here's how netizens reacted to the video

A lot of users pointed on X that something was "off" about the appearance of Harris in the video and some even expressed their surprise at the fact that the video was shared publicly.

Responding to the video, DC Examiner contributor Kimberly Ross said, "Is this a...joke? It's a terrible video. Yikes."

"I’m not sure you guys want to be amplifying this. There’s something, ummmm, off with the vice president," wrote Fox News contributor Joe Concha.

OutKick columnist Mary Katharine Ham said, "When you hand your phone to someone to police your social media posts when y’all go hard, you wanna hand it to someone who likes you."

Senior National Review Online writer Dan McLaughlin commented, "No video like this would ever have been released by a politician who is not hated by her staff."

"The joy is gone," said the Republican Committee of Prince William County.

"I’d read a 5,000 word article on how this got approved for release," reacted former Trump White House advisor Ben Williamson.

"They wouldn’t let her go on @joerogan but they let her do this," said American Principles Project president Terry Schilling with a facepalm emoji.

"Who thought this was a good idea? Who is this for? What is this for? What is she even saying? Once again, I will reiterate that we are ruled by imbeciles," wrote Atlantic contributing writer Tyler Austin Harper.

National Review senior political correspondent Jim Geraghty said, "Besides the, er, vibe of flammability, the message ‘don't let anyone take your power from you’ is perhaps less than ideal as a theme during the peaceful transfer of power."

"Have you been drinking?" quizzed actor Kevin Sorbo. "Ooof she looks rough. Couple too many drinks?" said another user.

The video addressing her fans has come out for the first time since her defeat to President-elect Donald Trump.

"The outcome of this election obviously is not what we wanted. It is not what we worked so hard for. But I am proud of the race we ran, and your role in this was critical. What we did in 107 days was unprecedented," said Harris.

