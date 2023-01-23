Kamala Harris calls for renewed effort to 'secure' abortion rights on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris said that abortion rights are being attacked across the country in a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that upheld the right to an abortion until it was reversed last year.

"The right of every woman in every state in this country to make decisions about her own body is on the line," Harris said. "Republicans in Congress are now calling for a nationwide abortion ban... How dare they?"

In the 2023 legislative session, 60 anti-abortion legislation have been submitted, according to White House officials last week, and more than 26 million women presently reside in places where abortion is illegal.

"The majority of Americans oppose these attacks," Harris said, adding voters in states including Kansas, California, Michigan, Montana, Kentucky, and Vermont affirmed abortion rights in ballot proposals.

In a speech in Tallahassee, Florida, Harris also spoke in favour of federal legislation to safeguard reproductive rights, which Democrats tried to pass in the previous year while they were in charge of both chambers of Congress but failed to do so. Republican lawmakers, who now have a slim majority in the House of Representatives, are unlikely to embrace the idea.

