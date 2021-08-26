Kabul airport attack: Global leaders condemn the horrific attack

Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport was rocked by two explosions, which is believed to have killed at least 13 people. The massive bomb blast is claimed to have injured three US soldiers as well as Taliban guards.

The blast occurred near the Abbey gate entry, where British forces have recently been stationed.

It was one of three gates that had been shut after terrorist threats were issued.

Various images and videos have emerged on social media showing people, including children, walking around in shock at the scene. People with noticeable injuries and blood can also be seen.

Condemning the attack, global leaders expressed their grief for the lives lost.

US Defence Department Press Secretary John Kirby tweeted that "We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can."

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021 ×

Ex Vice President of US, Mike Pence, urged America to do whatever it is in its power and protect the troops.

Praying for the three U.S. Marines and innocent civilians injured in the terrorist attacks near Kabul Airport today. America must do whatever it takes to protect our troops and our citizens stranded in this disastrous withdrawal. God bless them all. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 26, 2021 ×

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the allied forces should continue to evacuate as many vulnerable people as they can from Kabul despite what he branded a "horrific terrorist attack".

"Our priority remains to evacuate as many people to safety as quickly as possible," he tweeted after two deadly explosions hit crowds on the perimeter of the airport in Afghanistan's capital.

I strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack outside #Kabul airport. My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Our priority remains to evacuate as many people to safety as quickly as possible. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) August 26, 2021 ×

France, however, is still seeking to evacuate hundreds more people from Afghanistan ahead of a looming deadline, President Emmanuel Macron said warning of an "extremely risky" situation in the wake of blasts around Kabul airport.

"We will do everything we can" to bring to France Afghan citizens and dual nationals who had been in its embassy and are currently outside the perimeter of the airport in 20 buses, Macron said on a visit to Ireland.

"We are talking about several hundred people who are still in danger," he said. "I cannot guarantee you today that we will be able to carry out these operations, because the security situation is not under our control."

President Joe Biden is being briefed on the bloody attack against Kabul's airport, the White House. "The president has been briefed and he is in the Situation Room," an official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

As a result of the crisis, a meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett planned for 11:30 "will be delayed," a White House official said.

"There is not yet an updated time for the meeting," a spokesman for Bennett said, adding the delay was due "to the events in Afghanistan."

WH: The President met with national security team, including Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin, Chairman Milley, and commanders on the ground. He will continue to be briefed on updates on the evolving situation thru the day.

Briefing delayed, updates to POTUS schedule to come — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 26, 2021 ×

The spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Stéphane Dujarric, also condemned the deadly blasts saying the "attack which killed and injured a number of civilians and extends his deep condolences to the families of those killed."

Calling it a "heinous" attack, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel also condemned the attack. "We don't know all the details yet but the terrorists targeted people waiting at the airport gates who were hoping to leave," Merkel said. "They wanted security and freedom and that is why it is an absolutely heinous attack in a very, very tense situation."