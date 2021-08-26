Live | Twin blasts rock Kabul: 13 killed, 60 injured at Afghanistan evacuation site

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Aug 26, 2021, 08:25 PM (IST)

Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man on a stretcher to a hospital for treatment after two powerful explosions in Kabul on August 26, 2021. Photograph: AFP

Terror struck Kabul airport on Thursday as thousands of Afghans and foreigners clamoured to flee the country, more than a week after Taliban took control of the capital. 

  1. Initial reports put the deaths at 13 with scores of others injured.
  2. At least one suicide bomber was behind the attack, according to some reports, while others said there may have been two blasts. Several shots were fired too, according to other sources. 
  3. The blast is suspected to have been carried out by Islamic State's Khorasan unit. 
  4. American forces are among the injured. There were reports of chaos in nearby hospitals. Social media visuals showed the dead and injured being carried on carts. 
  5. Tens of thousands of Afgans have been thronging the airport since August 15, when the Taliban ousted the Ashraf Ghani regime. Several western countries had warned of an imminent terrorist attack by ISIS and some of them had halted the evacuation operations. 
  6. Thousands have been airlifted out of the airport till now,  but as many remained in and around the airport, which emerged as the venue for the make-or-break moment of their lives. 

WION brings you developments from the ground zero in this live blog as and when they happen.

Aug 26, 2021, 10:33 PM

How world leaders are reacting to the Kabul, Afghanistan explosions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has cancelled an upcoming trip to Israel, where she was expected to join Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for a cabinet meeting on Sunday. The trip was cancelled due to "the tense situation in Afghanistan," according to a government spokesperson. 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, is set to chair an emergency security meeting with the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR) after he was updated on the explosions, Reuters reported.
 

Aug 26, 2021, 10:30 PM

Aug 26, 2021, 10:11 PM

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid Tweets

Zabihullah Mujahid

Aug 26, 2021, 09:49 PM

ISIS- Khorasan: What you should know

More than a week after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, a deadly blast outside the Kabul Airport has brought back horrifying memories for the country.

Aug 26, 2021, 09:48 PM

There was no indication from the White House on Thursday that Joe Biden plans to change the 31 August US withdrawal target as a result of twin explosions at the Kabul airport, a source familiar with the situation has told Reuters.

Aug 26, 2021, 09:47 PM

WATCH: Chaotic scenes in airport, hospital after Kabul airport terror attack



Kabul airport terror attack created chaos at the airport already thronged by hundreds of people wanting to escape the country. The blast claimed at least 13 lives. The blast took place at the Abbey gate of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Aug 26, 2021, 09:39 PM

Aug 26, 2021, 09:39 PM

Aug 26, 2021, 09:27 PM

Aug 26, 2021, 09:20 PM

Emergency hospital in Kabul says around 60 wounded have arrived so far from airport explosions.

Kabul

Aug 26, 2021, 09:16 PM

The Abbey Gate, a British-controlled gateway to the airport that was only accessible through Taliban checkpoints. 

Aug 26, 2021, 09:15 PM

What purpose do the target sites near the Baron hotel serve?

 

  • The United States and its allies had warned that such assaults were likely to occur.
  • The hotel was primarily utilised by British officials as a processing centre for Afghans wishing to be evacuated from the nation in order to flee the Taliban.
  • Camp Sullivan, a self-contained base for the local guard force that provides protection to all official US sites in the capital city, is also close to the 160-room hotel. 
  • According to the hotel's website, the facility is "one of the most prestigious secured lodging projects in Kabul," with security provided by a private US business, a four-metre-high perimeter wall, and five guard towers.
  • It also says it's near to the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), which means it's "inside the security buffer zone for both of these sites."

Aug 26, 2021, 09:12 PM

NATO chief says Kabul evacuation remains priority

Aug 26, 2021, 09:08 PM

A US official has told Reuters as many as five American troops may have been injured, citing initial information.

Aug 26, 2021, 09:06 PM

Aug 26, 2021, 09:01 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron says the French ambassador to Afghanistan will continue his mission but from Paris.
Aug 26, 2021, 09:00 PM

Macron warns next hours will be 'extremely risky' in Kabul, airport

Nobody expected such a rapid and brutal situation in Kabul. President Biden confirmed to us during the G7 that he will leave the military airport and stop its operations with Afghanistan.

I think de facto all of us are put in a position where we cannot protect all the Afghan people we wanted to protect.

Now it is our responsibility to build additional solutions to protect them during the coming weeks and months.

Aug 26, 2021, 08:56 PM

Aug 26, 2021, 08:53 PM

Watch for the live updates: 

Aug 26, 2021, 08:51 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday convened crisis talks after a large explosion at Kabul airport, his office announced. A Downing Street spokesperson said Johnson had been "updated on the situation at the airport in Kabul" and called a meeting of the COBR emergencies committee for later Thursday.
Aug 26, 2021, 08:49 PM

A second explosion took place at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirms.

Aug 26, 2021, 08:37 PM

Aug 26, 2021, 08:35 PM

Aug 26, 2021, 08:35 PM

Aug 26, 2021, 08:35 PM

Aug 26, 2021, 08:34 PM

Aug 26, 2021, 08:31 PM

In Pics | At least 13 killed in blast outside Kabul airport

A suspected suicide bomb exploded outside Kabul airport, killing at least 13 people including children, a Taliban official said, after the United States and allies urged Afghans to leave the area because of a threat by Islamic State.



