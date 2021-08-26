Live | Twin blasts rock Kabul: 13 killed, 60 injured at Afghanistan evacuation site

Terror struck Kabul airport on Thursday as thousands of Afghans and foreigners clamoured to flee the country, more than a week after Taliban took control of the capital.

Initial reports put the deaths at 13 with scores of others injured. At least one suicide bomber was behind the attack, according to some reports, while others said there may have been two blasts. Several shots were fired too, according to other sources. The blast is suspected to have been carried out by Islamic State's Khorasan unit. American forces are among the injured. There were reports of chaos in nearby hospitals. Social media visuals showed the dead and injured being carried on carts. Tens of thousands of Afgans have been thronging the airport since August 15, when the Taliban ousted the Ashraf Ghani regime. Several western countries had warned of an imminent terrorist attack by ISIS and some of them had halted the evacuation operations. Thousands have been airlifted out of the airport till now, but as many remained in and around the airport, which emerged as the venue for the make-or-break moment of their lives.

WION brings you developments from the ground zero in this live blog as and when they happen.