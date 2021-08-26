Live | Twin blasts rock Kabul: 13 killed, 60 injured at Afghanistan evacuation site

Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man on a stretcher to a hospital for treatment after two powerful explosions in Kabul on August 26, 2021. Photograph: AFP
Terror struck Kabul airport on Thursday as thousands of Afghans and foreigners clamoured to flee the country, more than a week after Taliban took control of the capital.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has cancelled an upcoming trip to Israel, where she was expected to join Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for a cabinet meeting on Sunday. The trip was cancelled due to "the tense situation in Afghanistan," according to a government spokesperson.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, is set to chair an emergency security meeting with the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR) after he was updated on the explosions, Reuters reported.
ISIS- Khorasan: What you should know
More than a week after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, a deadly blast outside the Kabul Airport has brought back horrifying memories for the country.
There was no indication from the White House on Thursday that Joe Biden plans to change the 31 August US withdrawal target as a result of twin explosions at the Kabul airport, a source familiar with the situation has told Reuters.
The blast took place at the Abbey gate of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.
I strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Kabul Airport which killed and wounded a large number of the civilians. My thought and prayers are with the victims and their families at this difficult time.— Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) August 26, 2021
Sohil Shahin: I confirm two explosions in the assembly of people in the area managed by US forces have occurred. Initial reports say, 13 persons have been killed and 52 wounded. We strongly condemn this gruesome incident and will take every step to bring the culprits to justice. pic.twitter.com/14J7smSHQX— Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) August 26, 2021
UPDATE: There have been no reported UK military or UK Government casualties following the incidents in Kabul.— Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress) August 26, 2021
UK forces are working closely with our partners to provide security and medical assistance.
Emergency hospital in Kabul says around 60 wounded have arrived so far from airport explosions.
The Abbey Gate, a British-controlled gateway to the airport that was only accessible through Taliban checkpoints.
NATO chief says Kabul evacuation remains priority
I strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack outside #Kabul airport. My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Our priority remains to evacuate as many people to safety as quickly as possible.— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) August 26, 2021
A US official has told Reuters as many as five American troops may have been injured, citing initial information.
French President Emmanuel Macron says the French ambassador to Afghanistan will continue his mission but from Paris.
Macron warns next hours will be 'extremely risky' in Kabul, airport
Nobody expected such a rapid and brutal situation in Kabul. President Biden confirmed to us during the G7 that he will leave the military airport and stop its operations with Afghanistan.
I think de facto all of us are put in a position where we cannot protect all the Afghan people we wanted to protect.
Now it is our responsibility to build additional solutions to protect them during the coming weeks and months.
Reports saying now 30 killed in blasts
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday convened crisis talks after a large explosion at Kabul airport, his office announced. A Downing Street spokesperson said Johnson had been "updated on the situation at the airport in Kabul" and called a meeting of the COBR emergencies committee for later Thursday.
A second explosion took place at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirms.
We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update.— John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021
13 people, including children, killed, reports news agency Reuters
People being moved from the gates of the airport in light of an imminent threat of a third attack.
WION correspondent reports from Kabul
Photos: TOLO News
Read full story:
WION's @AnasMallick gets you more details from Kabul#Kabul #Afghanistan #KabulAirport
Read full story:
In Pics | At least 13 killed in blast outside Kabul airport
A suspected suicide bomb exploded outside Kabul airport, killing at least 13 people including children, a Taliban official said, after the United States and allies urged Afghans to leave the area because of a threat by Islamic State.