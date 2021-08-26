WATCH: Chaotic scenes in airport, hospital after Kabul airport terror attack

Kabul airport terror attack created chaos at the airport already thronged by hundreds of people wanting to escape the country. The blast claimed at least 13 lives. The blast took place at the Abbey gate of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Soon after the blast, social media was filled with images and videos.

Terrible scenes from outside the emergency hospital in Kabul via ⁦@TOLOnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/J7sU4w70jX — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 26, 2021 ×