WATCH: Chaotic scenes in airport, hospital after Kabul airport terror attack

Injured people arrive at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021 Photograph:( Reuters )
The death toll due to Kabul blasts is feared to rise
Kabul airport terror attack created chaos at the airport already thronged by hundreds of people wanting to escape the country. The blast claimed at least 13 lives. The blast took place at the Abbey gate of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.
Soon after the blast, social media was filled with images and videos.
Terrible scenes from outside the emergency hospital in Kabul via @TOLOnews pic.twitter.com/J7sU4w70jX— Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 26, 2021
Picture from near Baron Gate, Kabul airport. Explosion just now. #Afgahnistan pic.twitter.com/jypJkS0YxJ— Gareth Browne (@BrowneGareth) August 26, 2021
The moment of Kabul airport blast.#Kabul #KabulAirport #Taliban #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/aJfwtFQoBP— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) August 26, 2021
Explosion near Baron hotel #KabulAirport #kabulblast pic.twitter.com/fDMb0i5gwr— Safal Rasheed (@itz_me_safal) August 26, 2021
Several injured after Kabul airport blast are now being transported by ambulance outside a local hospital.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/0FNDgFhc4f— Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) August 26, 2021