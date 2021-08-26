WATCH: Chaotic scenes in airport, hospital after Kabul airport terror attack

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Aug 26, 2021, 08:46 PM(IST)

Injured people arrive at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021 Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The death toll due to Kabul blasts is feared to rise

Kabul airport terror attack created chaos at the airport already thronged by hundreds of people wanting to escape the country. The blast claimed at least 13 lives. The blast took place at the Abbey gate of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Soon after the blast, social media was filled with images and videos.

×

 

×

 

×

 

×
×

 

 

Read in App