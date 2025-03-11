Following his resignation as the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau was caught on camera in a bizarre moment carrying a chair with his tongue sticking out.

The humorous scene, which quickly went viral on social media, shows him leaving the House of Commons in Ottawa in a playful manner.

As per convention, Canadian lawmakers can take their chairs with them when they leave the parliament, Brian Lilley, Political columnist for the Toronto Sun, highlighted in an X post.

“When any MP leaves the Commons, they are allowed to take their chair, their seat with them. I find it a great tradition, one that I support. That said, this is a weird photo of Trudeau leaving with his. Also, perhaps another sign of a looming election,” he wrote on X.

That said, this is a weird photo of Trudeau leaving with his. Also, perhaps another sign of a looming election. pic.twitter.com/fZ8jb0Frxw — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) March 10, 2025

Social media reacts

Several social media users shared their amusement at the image.

“He’s too funny!” a user wrote on X. Another said, “He’s actually very, very happy to have Trump off his mind.” A third said, “He can finally have a life. His cheeky expression says it all.”

A user said, “His chair!!!!! I would do the same with my work chair. I think JT happy he won’t have to put up with the nonsense of being PM.”

Many social media users also seemed unaware of the Canadian tradition as they criticised him, saying, “Stealing one last thing from the Canadian people.” While another said, “It just looks like he's goofing around not that deep.”

Mark Carney to succeed Trudeau

Hours before the announcement that Mark Carney will succeed him, the outgoing PM highlighted the ‘achievements’ of his Liberal Party over the last decade as he looks forward to the future.

“I am damn proud of what we've done over these past 10 years for the middle class and the people working hard to join it,” Trudeau said during his speech at the Liberal Leadership Convention.

“There is a responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best country on Earth!” he added.

Mark Carney, who was elected as the next Liberal Party leader, will become the next prime minister of Canada amid the looming trade war with US President Donald Trump.

“Thank you. Now let’s build a stronger Canada, together,” he said in an X post. “We’re strongest when we are united.”

(With inputs from agencies)