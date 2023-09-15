Jury acquits three men in last trial related to Gretchen Whitmer's kidnapping plan

Three men were acquitted by the jury on Friday (September 15) in the last trial related to the plan of kidnapping Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a plot which was seen as homegrown terrorism before the 2020 presidential election of the United States.



The court did not find Eric Molitor, twin brothers William Null and Michael Null guilty of supporting a terrorist act and a weapon charge. The three were the last of the 14 men who were tried in state or federal court. The court has convicted nine others.



The Nulls and Molitor were facing an accusation of supporting the leaders in the plan by taking part in military-style drills and travelling to visit the vacation home of Whitmer in northern Michigan. Different courts convicted the key players Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. of a kidnapping conspiracy last year.

ALSO READ | Trump seeks disqualification of Obama-appointed judge from election subversion case

The jury in the latest trial heard 14 days of testimony in Antrim County, where the lakeside property of Whitmer is located, 185 miles (297 kilometres) north of the state Capitol.



The authorities stated that the plan of attack Whitmer began to be sketched at a regional summit of anti-government extremists hosted by Dublin, a city in Ohio, in the summer of 2020.



The summit was attended by Fox, Croft and William Null while an FBI informant was also present in the gathering and had secretly recorded profanity-laced screeds which threatened violence against public officials.



The restrictions imposed by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic had also fueled the disgust, as per the text messages, social media posts and recordings submitted as evidence at trial.

WATCH | Gravitas: Why is impeaching Biden America's priority?

Fox 'incredibly dumb' to pull off kidnapping: Molitor

Molitor and William Null testified in their own defence and agreed to have attended the gun drills and taken tours to check the property of Whitmer.



However, William Null stated that he and his brother broke away when discussions turned towards acquiring explosives. Molitor said Fox was “incredibly dumb” and it was not possible for him to pull off a kidnapping.



Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin appealed to jurors to not be swayed.



“If you help in whole or even in part you’ve satisfied that element” of the crime, said Rollstin in his closing argument on Wednesday. “Was he helping him to plan? Was he helping him prepare? The answer is absolutely,” he added.



After the kidnapping plan was thwarted, then-President Donald Trump was blamed by Whitmer, who said he had given “comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.” After he was out of office, Trump stated that the kidnapping plan was a “fake deal” in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)