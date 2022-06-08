June 8 World Oceans Day 2022: Saving the lungs of our planet

Earth is called a blue planet for a reason. Most of its surface is covered by oceans and what is left is made use of by us to live ad survive. Oceans and ocean currents have a major role in regulating global climate. They keep our planet cool AND warm. Oceans are rich in life as they are in minerals and oil. This makes them extremely important for modern global economy. For all the progress we've made in transport solutions, sea lanes still see traffic of ships carrying out most of the trade in the world.

Celebration of World Oceans Day is thus a fitting ode to a living, breathing body without which humans would not survive.

United Nations has high priority for World Ocean's Day as 90 per cent of the big fish population and 50 per cent of coral reefs have died out. This does not bode well for our planet.

"World Oceans Day reminds every one of the major role the oceans have in everyday life. They are the lungs of our Planet and a major source of food and medicine and a critical part of the biosphere. The purpose of the Day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean, develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean, and mobilize and unite the world’s population on a project for the sustainable management of the world's oceans," says United Nations.

For World Oceans Day 2022, the UN is organising first hybrid celebration of the annual event. The celebration will be hosted at United Nations headquarters in New York. It will also be broadcast live.

The theme of World Oceans Day 2022 is “Revitalization: collective action for the ocean”.

