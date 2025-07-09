/July Full Moon 2025: When and where to watch the 'Buck Moon' today — Why it's special

Based on seasonal changes, traditional names are given to full moons of every month, like 'Wolf Moon', 'Pink Moon', 'Beaver Moon', 'Buck Moon', and 'Thunder Moon'. But have you ever wondered why the term 'Buck Moon' is popular in the month of July? Or July full moon in July, called the Buck Moon? Basically, this full moon frequently aligns with Guru Purnima in India, a sacred day to honour teachers and wisdom. This day is associated with gratitude, introspection, and cosmic balance, as it is a celestial event people don't want to miss.

Buck Moon: When and where to watch in the US and India

The Buck Moon, the full moon of July, will light the skies with its radiant golden hue on Thursday, July 10, reaching maximum illumination during the early hours of July 11. According to astronomical forecasts, the Buck Moon will be at its fullest at 4:38 pm EDT on July 10, which corresponds to 2:08 am IST on July 11. In India, moonrise is expected at approximately 7:42 pm IST.

The Buck Moon in New York, US, can be seen on July 10, 2025, at Sunset at 8:29 pm EDT, and moonrise at 8:54 pm EDT. Meanwhile, in London, it can be witnessed at Sunset at 9:16 pm BST and moonrise at 9:46 pm BST.

What makes Buck Moon so special?