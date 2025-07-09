LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /July Full Moon 2025: When and where to watch the 'Buck Moon' today — Why it's special

July Full Moon 2025: When and where to watch the 'Buck Moon' today — Why it's special

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 14:45 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 14:58 IST
July Full Moon 2025: When and where to watch the 'Buck Moon' today — Why it's special

Representational Image Photograph: (Pexels)

Story highlights

Astronomical forecasts confirmed that the Buck Moon will be at its fullest at 4:38 pm EDT on July 10, which corresponds to 2:08 am IST on July 11. In India, moonrise is expected at approximately 7:42 pm IST.

Based on seasonal changes, traditional names are given to full moons of every month, like 'Wolf Moon', 'Pink Moon', 'Beaver Moon', 'Buck Moon', and 'Thunder Moon'. But have you ever wondered why the term 'Buck Moon' is popular in the month of July? Or July full moon in July, called the Buck Moon? Basically, this full moon frequently aligns with Guru Purnima in India, a sacred day to honour teachers and wisdom. This day is associated with gratitude, introspection, and cosmic balance, as it is a celestial event people don't want to miss.

Buck Moon: When and where to watch in the US and India

The Buck Moon, the full moon of July, will light the skies with its radiant golden hue on Thursday, July 10, reaching maximum illumination during the early hours of July 11. According to astronomical forecasts, the Buck Moon will be at its fullest at 4:38 pm EDT on July 10, which corresponds to 2:08 am IST on July 11. In India, moonrise is expected at approximately 7:42 pm IST.

The Buck Moon in New York, US, can be seen on July 10, 2025, at Sunset at 8:29 pm EDT, and moonrise at 8:54 pm EDT. Meanwhile, in London, it can be witnessed at Sunset at 9:16 pm BST and moonrise at 9:46 pm BST.

What makes Buck Moon so special?

  • If we talk about India, then this full moon day often aligns with Guru Purnima, a sacred day to honour teachers and wisdom, which signifies gratitude, introspection, and cosmic balance.
  • It's named after the period when male deer (bucks) begin to grow new antlers, symbolising regeneration and strength in many cultures, as it appears during mid-summer in the Northern Hemisphere, a time of vibrant growth in nature.
  • Native American tribes, Colonial Americans, and European settlers named full moons to track the seasons and reflect how people historically lived in close harmony with nature and wildlife cycles.
  • In astrology and spirituality, the Buck Moon is frequently seen as a time for personal growth, setting intentions, and connecting with nature's power. Some cultures consider it a good time for reflection, transformation, or embracing inner strength, much like the deer growing its antlers.

Trending Stories

Trending Topics