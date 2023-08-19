Judge labels Trump's appeal 'frivolous' in E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit

A US judge has labelled former President Donald Trump's appeal against his decision, allowing a defamation lawsuit filed by writer E. Jean Carroll "frivolous."

The ruling was made by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Friday (August 18). He also denied Trump's attempt to delay Carroll's case while he pursued an appeal against the June 29 decision — which had concluded that the former President was not entitled to absolute presidential immunity for calling Carroll a liar.

'Frivolous'

Judge Kaplan as per Reuters, remarked, "Mr. Trump has not provided a single reason for the court to find that there is any likelihood that he will succeed on appeal."

"This court certifies that the appeal itself is frivolous," Kaplan wrote.

If the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan agrees that Trump's appeal is frivolous, in line with federal court procedures, it could potentially order him to pay Carroll damages and costs.

Trump's attempts to delay the case

Reportedly, in his attempt to secure a stay, the former president had argued that he had a substantial likelihood of proving that Judge Kaplan's June 29 ruling was incorrect. He also claimed there was "immense public interest" in allowing the appeals court to take a decision.

Furthermore, Trump contended that he would suffer irreparable harm if a trial which is scheduled for January 15, 2024 took place before the appeals court's decision.

However, Judge Kaplan rejected Trump's assertions, and said that Carroll deserved her day in court without undue delay due to the businessman's other trials or his upcoming presidential campaign activities.

The judge also highlighted that Trump's claim of irreparable harm was didn't make sense given the delay of over 3.5 years in raising the immunity defence.

"The only purported harm Mr. Trump reasonably may claim he would suffer in this case would be having to stand trial," wrote the Judge in his ruling.

Trump's legal troubles

This lawsuit is part of a series of legal challenges faced by 77-year-old Donald Trump, who is currently a leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

In addition to Carroll's defamation cases, he is grappling with four separate criminal indictments, two of which, as per the news agency report, are related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election loss.

Trump vs Carroll

77-year-old E. Jean Carroll, sued Trump in November 2019. She alleged that the businessman had raped her in a department store dressing room in Manhattan during the mid-1990s.

Previously, on May 9, in a separate verdict, a jury held Trump liable for $5 million in damages in response to Carroll's claim of sexual abuse and defamation. The businessman has also appealed that verdict.

(With inputs from agencies)

