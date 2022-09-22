Judge in Indiana stays enforcement of abortion ban 

A judge in American state of Indiana has blocked it from enforcing abortion ban on most abortions while Planned Parenthood along with other healthcare providers challenge it in court.

Ruling by Kelsey Hanlon, the judge in Owen County has said that Planned Parenthood and other providers had demonstrated that a "reasonable likelihood" that the ban's "significant restriction of personal autonomy" violates the Indiana constitution.

No immediate reaction from Planned Parenthood or Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was reported.

The issue of abortion has created heated debate in the US. Women previously had constitutional access to abortion by way of landmark Roe v Wade judgment. US Supreme Court overturned the judgment in June this year. Many conservative states in the US have since moved to legally ban abortions in their jurisdiction. Abortion ban finds supporters and opponents who both are equally vocal. Opponents of abortion ban point to cases of rape and incest to oppose abortion ban. Many states in the US have moved to create laws that seek to restrict access to abortion even in case of rape and incest.

Indiana was the first state to pass a new law banning abortion after the US Supreme Court in June overturned Roe vs Wade

The law prohibits all abortions after conception, with limited exceptions for rape, incest, lethal fetal abnormalities or a serious health risk to the mother.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE