Johnson government lifts quarantine rule for vaccinated Britons arriving in England

In a boost to the travel industry, Britain on Thursday scrapped quarantine policy for fully vaccinated citizens who arrive from "amber" list countries.

Britain has reportedly fully vaccinated at least 65 per cent of the population with UK travellers no longer needed to self isolate at home after they return to England.

Watch:

Earlier travellers had to self-isolate for 10 days, however, those returning from the high-risk red list countries would have to self-isolate in a hotel.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said that travellers would still be required to get tested three hours before departure and on the second day after their arrival.

TRAVEL UPDATE: From MONDAY 19 JULY 4am #British fully vaccinated adults will not need to isolate from amber list countries 🚦 including those on clinical trials – another step to fully reopening international travel. Children under 18 will not need to self-isolate. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 8, 2021 ×

The UK government had earlier lifted coronavirus travel restrictions for visitors going to Malta and Spain's Balearic Islands.

"We're adding Malta to the govt green list. We're also adding Madeira, the Balearic Islands, several UK Overseas Territories and Caribbean Islands (including Barbados) to the green list," Shapps said.

The rule allowed children who have been vaccinated to also be exempted from quarantine. According to the rules, non-resident UK citizens and expatriates who have been vaccinated abroad would also be required to undergo quarantine.

The move comes as UK PM Boris Johnson seeks to lift all restrictions on July 19 after months of lockdown amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

PM Johnson's intent to remove all COVID-19 rules has been criticised by 120 scientists and medical professionals as the Delta variant continues to surge in the country.

Britain on Thursday recorded 32,600 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours which was the highest since January.

(With inputs from Agencies)

