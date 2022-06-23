John McAfee's body still in Spanish morgue even a year after death

The body of John McAfee, software entrepreneur, is in a Spanish morgue even a year after his death as legal case from his family is yet to be resolved, said his lawyer.

McAfee launched world's first commercial anti-virus software in 1987. He was found dead, aged 75 years, last year (June 23) in his prison cellin Spain. He was found dead just hours after Spanish court gave a go-ahead for his extradition to the US on tax evasion charges.

The British-American mogul had been jailed in the Barcelona-area Brians 2 jail for eight months following his arrest after years on the run from US authorities.

In autopsy, it was determined that he died by suicide. Prison authorities said he had already attempted to kill himself four months before dying.

Shortly after his death, McAfee's widow said he was not suicidal and that she would seek "answers."

"It's difficult to put into words what life has been like this past year," Janice McAfee tweeted on Thursday, calling on users to sign an online petition "to help pressure" Spanish authorities to release McAfee's remains.

The petition has been signes by 1,365 people so far. It calls for independent autopsy "to determine if the official cause of death can be challenged or investigated privately".

McAfee's family considered the original autopsy to be incomplete and asked for further checks, which were denied by a local judge, said the late entrepreneur's lawyer Javier Villalba on Wednesday. The family appealed that decision.

A judge then ruled that McAfee's body could not be handed to the family until their appeal was resolved, the lawyer said.

(With inputs from agencies)

