John Hinckley, man who shot Ronald Reagan, gets full freedom

John Hinckley, the man who shot former US president Ronald Reagan in 1981 has been granted full freedom by a US federal judge on Wednesday. This has capped a four-decade legal journey for the once metally ill Hinckley.

Hinckley shot Reagan on March 30, 1981. The former president recovered fully. However, his press secretary James Brady was partially paralyzed. Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and Washington Police officer Thomas Delahanty were also wounded.

The court had said last September that it would lift restrictions on Hinckley by June 15 if Hinckley continued his good behaviour. At the hearing on Wednesday, the judge noted that Hinckley had continued to do well. Hincley has lived in the community in Virginia for years.



“He’s been scrutinized. He’s passed every test. He’s no longer a danger to himself or others,” said Judge Friedman said at a hearing that lasted about an hour. Hinckley was not present at the time.

The judge noted that Hinckley, now 67-years-old, was mentally troubled when he shot Ronald Reagan but he got mental heath help. The court said that Hinckley has not shown signs of mental illness from mid-80s.

Prosecutors, who were opposed to Hinckley's freedom initially but they changed their position last year. They said that they would agree to Hinckley's release provided he shows mental stability.

