John Bolton not amused by the 'low price' offered for his assassination; calls it 'embarrassing'

A day after the plot to assassinate former US National security adviser John Bolton was revealed by the Department of Justice, the conservative leader remarked that he was not particularly impressed by the low price offered for his killing.

When asked what went through his head after hearing the detailed plot disclosed by the Justice Department, Bolton took a rather witty way out to answer.

“Well, I was embarrassed at the low price. I thought it would’ve been higher. But I guess maybe it was the exchange rate problem or something,” Bolton quipped in an interview with CNN.

As reported by WION, on Wednesday, the DoJ stated that an Iranian military operative named Shahram Poursafi alias Mehdi Rezayi had been booked for the assassination plot.

Reportedly, Poursafi, a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had offered $300,000 to an individual in the US to kill Bolton. The money was offered in the backdrop of the US military conducting an airstrike in 2020 which killed General Qasem Soleimani, Iran's top military commander at the time.

It is believed that it was Bolton who engineered USA's 'maximum pressure' strategy during his 17-months tenure as the top Trump aide.

During the Republican leader's reign, America applied tough economic sanctions on Iran and even walked out of the nuclear deal, which the current Biden administration is looking to revive. Naturally, after Trump, Bolton became the prime target of the Iranians.

Moreover, a day after the revelation, some experts are questioning the integrity of the Justice Department as well as the Biden administration for not having released the threat report earlier.

Reportedly, the final text of the Iran nuclear deal was discussed a few days earlier in Vienna. Meanwhile, the plot to kill Bolton had been in the works since 2020. Thus, questions are being raised about whether the DoJ kept mum all this time to give the Biden administration time to tie the loose ends of the nuclear deal.

Speaking about the negotiation in Vienna, Bolton slammed the Biden government and stated that any attempt to appease 'Tehran' will only encourage threats against US officials.

