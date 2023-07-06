Johannesburg gas leak: At least 16 dead, several hospitalised; incident linked to illegal mining

Tragedy struck the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, a city on the outskirts of Johannesburg, as at least 16 individuals, including three children, lost their lives in a toxic gas leak, the Guardian reported.

The incident is likely linked to illegal mining activities that have become prevalent in South Africa, particularly in Johannesburg's disused gold mines. Emergency services and rescue teams are reportedly working through the area to determine the full extent of the casualties. The fatal gas leak The toxic gas leak was initially suspected to have claimed the lives of up to 24 individuals, but after a recount, the confirmed death toll was reported as 16. The victims, including children aged one, six, and 15, tragically lost their lives due to the leaked gas from a cylinder. Police said two people were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Such cylinders are used by illegal miners to process gold inside a shack. Shortly after the fatal gas leak, an image showing cylinders set up in a shack dwelling was posted by the local media.

Emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said in a statement, “We can’t move anybody. The bodies are still where they are on the ground.” Illegal mining in South Africa South Africa is grappling with the significant challenge of illegal mining, with an estimated 30,000 illegal miners operating within its borders, according to a report by the South African Human Rights Commission.

These miners, known as "zama zamas" or "those who try their luck," venture into Johannesburg's disused gold mines in search of precious metals, predominantly gold. The Witwatersrand mines in Johannesburg have historically produced nearly one-third of the world's total gold output. Why illegal mining is so rampant in South Africa? The rise in illegal mining can be attributed to several factors, including the country's high unemployment rate and the mining industry's decline. Depleted reserves, declining commodity prices, rising employment costs, and unreliable power supplies have all contributed to the industry's struggles.