Joe Biden's 'game-changing' student loan forgiveness progamme launched; 8 million applications in already

US President Joe Biden's much-touted student loan forgiveness is now live. On Monday, the American President lauded the official launch of the process, as the White House noted that more than eight million Americans have already enrolled in the Biden administration's programme during its soft launch.

"The new student loan application is now open. If you have federal student debt, please visit StudentAid.gov. It’s easy, simple and fast and it’s a new day for millions of Americans all across our nation," said Biden.

He added that the "game-changing" portal's launch marks a "big step" that his administration has taken to "make a ticket to the middle class that folks can actually afford."

The website had its soft launch on Friday (14 October) and as per Biden it handled the initial applications "with a glitch or any difficulty". The Friday launch allows application submissions but they were not processed will the official launch on Monday.

Unveiled in August the programme will provide a $10,000 relief for borrowers with salaries less than $125,000 and for the recipients of Pell Grants the relief doubles to $20,000.

As per AFP, the plan is going to cost the government an estimated $400 billion. Republicans claim that this is a waste of government funds which could be put to better use.

The Hill reports that many conservative groups and Republican state officials have even filed lawsuits seeking to end the loan forgiveness programme.

However, Biden claims that contrary to Republican claims of the programme being too costly, it will be paid for because his efforts will help bring down the deficit.

(With inputs from agencies)

